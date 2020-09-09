Congratulation to Top 5 “Male Vocalist Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulation to Top 5 “Male Vocalist Of The Year” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 12:00 pm -
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Top 5
Joseph Habedank
Adam Crabb
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
