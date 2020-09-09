Congratulation to Top 5 “Male Vocalist Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Top 5

 

Joseph Habedank lives in The Beauty of the Blood

Joseph Habedank
Tune-in Alert - Michael Combs Featured on American Gospel Onstage

Michael Combs

 

Ivan Parker

Ivan Parker

 

Adam Crabb

 

Jason Crabb Jay DeMarcus Welcomes Jason Crabb to Red Street Records

Jason Crabb

 

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


