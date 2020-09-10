Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR”Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 5:29 pm -
Bluegrass Gospel Group of The Year
Top 5
Eagle’s Wings
Williamson Branch
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
Tags: Top 5 Diamond Awards 2020
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR”
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.