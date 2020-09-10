Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR”

Diamond Awards presented by Coastal Media

Bluegrass Gospel Group of The Year

Top 5

Eagle’s Wings
Heaven's Mountain Band

Les Butler and Friends: Bama Blu-Grace

Williamson Branch

 

Stevens Family Tradition

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


