Congratulations to the Top 5 “BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR”

Written by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 5:29 pm -

Bluegrass Gospel Group of The Year

Top 5

Eagle’s Wings

Williamson Branch

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

