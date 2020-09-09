Congratulations to the Top 5 “Mixed Group Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR-  A group of any number with Male & Female members

Top 5

Bowling Family

Bowling Family

 

11th Hour brings dynamic talents to A Lot With A Littl

11th Hour

 

Williamsons 2019

The Williamsons

 

Sweetheart Stories: Susannah and Grant Gibson

Karen Peck & New River

 

Hoppers

 

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


