Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Song Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Sunrise Song of the Year The Sunrise Song of the Year must have been recorded by a new or developing group or artist, and released nationally during the eligibility period of January – December, 2019.

Cami Shrock- Rejoice

The Sound-Hiding Place

Real Truth Revival- Back To God

River’s Edge- Redeemed

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.

