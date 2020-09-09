Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Song Of The Year” 2020 Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Song Of The Year” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 2:56 pm -
Sunrise Song of the Year The Sunrise Song of the Year must have been recorded by a new or developing group or artist, and released nationally during the eligibility period of January – December, 2019.
Cami Shrock- Rejoice
The Sound-Hiding Place
Real Truth Revival- Back To God
River’s Edge- Redeemed
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
