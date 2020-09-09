Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Trio” 2020 Diamond AwardsWritten by scoopsnews on September 9, 2020 – 1:33 pm -
SUNRISE TRIO OF THE YEAR: A new or developing Southern Gospel group, with three vocalists featuring three-part harmony.
Top 5
3 Heath Brothers
River’s Edge
Hope’s Journey
We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.
*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.
Tags: Top 5 Diamond Awards 2020
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Trio” 2020 Diamond Awards
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.