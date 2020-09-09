Congratulations to the Top 5 “Sunrise Trio” 2020 Diamond Awards

SUNRISE TRIO OF THE YEAR: A new or developing Southern Gospel group, with three vocalists featuring three-part harmony.

3 Heath Brothers
River’s Edge
Hope’s Journey
Heart 2 Heart

 

We will be posting each category throughout the day. The Voting link will be posted at the bottom of the last category.

 

*The Diamond Awards will be held later this year in Nashville, Tennessee. Date, Time, Venue, and Ticket Information to be Announced.


