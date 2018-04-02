Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2018 Update

Written by Staff on April 2, 2018 – 1:41 pm -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn., will echo with the sound of gospel music this fall as the Creekside Gospel Music Convention returns to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center for the sixth year, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

Creekside hosts keynote speakers, more than 50 musical guests, unique events and a large exhibit hall. C.T. Townsend is one of the speakers invited to address the Creekside audience. Townsend is a young preacher whose ability to reach people of all ages with the message of Jesus has brought about revival and allowed the presence God to change lives.

Gospel music artists appearing include the Jordan Family Band, the Williamsons, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Hope’s Journey, Children of the Promise, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers, Mercy Rain, Day Three, the Riders, the Coffmans, the Bates Family, Hazel Sain, the Connells, the Journeys, the McKay Project, Sacred Harmony, and many more.

One of the unique events this year is the Alabama Quartet Convention Road Revival, which is coming to Creekside on Oct. 31 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The event will be headlined by Barry Rowland and Deliverance and will also showcase other Alabama ministries.

The Creekside schedule is full each day, featuring musical showcases, evening concerts, the Jerry Goff Honors, the 2018 Diamond Awards and the Red Back Hymnal Choir. Midnight prayer is also planned for each evening.

SGNScoops recently announced the top 10 nominees for the 2018 Diamond Awards, to be presented on Oct. 29. The award evening is full of wonderful music, surprise guests and memorable moments, all made special through the emcee talents of Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff. Fans can vote for their favorite artists from the top 10 nominees on the SGNScoops website, www.sgnscoops.com.

The top 10 nominees for the 2018 Diamond Awards are:

J.D. Sumner Living Legend Award: Peg McKamey, Tim Greene, Jimmy Blackwood, Roger Talley, Mike Holcomb, Elaine Wilburn, Gerald Williams, Tim Riley, Ed Hill, Reagan Riddle



Mixed Group Of The Year: the Hoppers, the Williamsons, the Collingsworth Family, Karen Peck and New River, the Freemans, 11th Hour, the Hyssongs, the Whisnants, the Nelons, the Mylon Hayes Family

Quartet of the Year: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, LeFevre Quartet, Triumphant, Gold City, the Kingsmen, the Mark Trammell Quartet, Tribute Quartet, Master’s Voice, Pine Ridge Boys, Down East Boys



Trio of the Year: Master’s Promise, the Talleys, Karen Peck and New River, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Jim Brady Trio, the Guardians, the Martins, the Hyssongs, 11th Hour, Brian Free and Assurance



Duet of the Year: the Tacketts, Josh and Ashley Franks, McKay Project, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, Broken Vessels, Aaron and Amanda Crabb, Zane and Donna King, the Singing Contractors, C. T. and Becky Townsend, the Schofields



Female Vocalist of the Year: Sheri Easter, Karen Peck , Ashley Franks, Lauren Talley, Kim Hopper, Lisa Williamson, Taranda Greene, Amber Nelon Thompson, Chris Freeman, Ava Kasich

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jason Crabb, Joseph Habedank, Matt Felts, Ivan Parker, Jim Sheldon, Christian Davis, Mike Bowling, David Phelps, Michael English, Pat Barker



Sunrise Award: Peter Christie, Jason Davidson, Tonja Rose, Alex Utech, Lisa Ferguson, Kennedy Hayes, Canaan Coffman, Allen Kendall, Randa Jordan, Fayth Lore



Sunrise Duet of the Year: Rocky and Gail Smith, Chronicle, South of Heaven, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, the Peyton Sisters, the LeBeaus, the Padgetts, Crosby Lane, the Tacketts, Austin and Ethan Whisnant



Sunrise Trio of the Year: Master’s Promise, the Coffmans, Day Three, the Riders, Children of the Promise, Purpose, the Jordan Family Band, Westward Road, the Wisecarvers, the Sheltons



Sunrise Quartet of the Year: Brothers 4, GloryWay Quartet, the Chordsmen, ClearVision Quartet, Promised Land, Redeemed Quartet, Jordan’s Bridge, Music City Show Quartet , Zion’s Way Quartet, the Lore Family



Christian Country Group of the Year: the Tacketts, Mark 209, the Freemans, HighRoad, de la Croix, the Jordan Family Band, the Amundruds, BloodBought, McKay Project, Kevin Rowe and the Prodigal Sons

Anthony Burger Instrumentalist of the Year: Tim Kinchen, Josh Singletary, Jeff Stice, Gordon Mote, Sarah Davison, Andy Stringfield, Corey Pearson, Kim Collinsworth, Tim Menzies, Trey Ivey



Dottie Rambo Songwriter of the Year: Lisa Williamson, Dixie Phillips, Kenna West, Phil Cross, Mark Bishop, Gerald Crabb, Shane Roark, Dianne Wilkinson, Joseph Habedank, Sue C. Smith



Bluegrass Gospel Male Artist of the Year: Matthew Wilson, Peter Christie, Roger Johnson, Bradley Walker, Tim Maze, Andy Wilks, Rodney Johnson, Doyle Lawson, Tim Surrett, Reagan Riddle



Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist of the Year: Debra Wilson, Tammy Jones Robinette, Shona Wilkes Smith, Lizzy Long, Madison Daily, Emily Grace Reith, Becky Rochester, Brooke Aldridge, Kaila Wisecarver, Deborah Johnson



Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year: Eagle’s Wings, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Heaven’s Mountain Band, Bama Blu-grace, the Farm Hands, Southern Raised, Canaan’s Crossing, HighRoad, Living Waters, Lakeside



Paul Heil Award (Broadcasting): Bruce Edwards, WCGW; Mickey Bell, WXJC; Rejena Leeth, WZCT; Lottie Squires, WCKB; Vonda Easley, WPIL; Richard Hyssong, Joy For The Journey;

Dave Taylor, KWFC; Jerry Edgil, WBTG; Richard Chambers, WGUS; Les Butler, Les Butler and Friends



Gospel Music Today Video/Dvd of the Year: “I’ll Keep On Praying,” Heaven’s Mountain Band; “The First Baseball Game,” Matt Felts; “Behold The Lamb,” Exodus; “He Can Take It,” Brian Free And Assurance; “Let The Church Arise,” the LeFevre Quartet; “I Miss Them All,” the Jordan Family Band; “Love Is The Golden Rule,” Michael English; “I Love You This Much,” the Whisnants; “Hope For All Nations,” Karen Peck and New River; “Hallelujah, What A Savior,” the Nelons



Bluegrass Gospel Song of the Year: “Born Again,” Peter Christie; “A Rugged Cross And An Empty Grave,” Eagles Wings; “I Went Under The Blood,” Heavens Mountain Band; “Burden Bearer,” Doyle Lawson And Quicksilver; “Wish You Were Here,” Balsam Range; “How Does It Feel To Be Home,” Bama Blu-grace; “More Than I Could Tell,” Jeff Tolbert; “Instead,” Southern Raised; “Somebody Prayed For Me,” King James Boys; “I’ve Been Touched,” Primitive Quartet



Christian Country Song of the Year: “He Can’t Stop Loving You,” Christian Davis; “Love Found Me,” Lisa Daggs; “God’s Country,” Michael Lee; “Heaven Above,” Kevin Rowe and the Prodigals; “We Are Broken,” HighRoad; “Wingin’ It ,” Bruce Hedrick; “Old School,” Jim Sheldon; “Where I’m Going,” Johnny Rowlett; “That’s What Jesus Would Do,” Justin Todd Herod; “Looking Back,” Ava Kasich



Sunrise Song of the Year:“Where Did The Wind Go,” Chronicle; “Trust Me With The Trial,” Matt Felts; “This Is The Day,” the Jordan Family Band; “Press On,” River’s Edge; “Might Go Home Today,” Day Three; “Joyous News,” the Lore Family; “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” Parson’s Redeemed; “Elijah,” the Villines Trio; “Have Faith,” the Journeys; “I Promise You,” Caleb’s Crossing



Song of the Year: “Hope For All Nations,” Karen Peck And New River; “Chain Breaker,” Triumphant Quartet; “Prodigals,” the Steeles; “Still,” Greater Vision; “Here He Comes,” Joseph Habedank; “Put It Into God’s Hands,” the Browders; “For The Record,” the McKameys; “Let The Hallelujahs Ring,” the Hyssongs; “He Will Carry You,” Brian Free and Assurance; “God’s Got A Better Plan,” Canton Junction

For more information on Creekside 2018, including keynote speakers, the Diamond Awards and other special activities, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. For a $25 VIP pass, booth space or other information, contact Rob Patz by calling 360-933-0741 or by emailing rob@sgnscoops.com.





