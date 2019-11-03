Creekside Memory- Kevin and Kim Abney

Creekside Memory

Our favorite memory of Creeksise 2019 was Monday night midnight prayer. The singers all discussing their moments of discouragement and trials and everyone encouraging each other and praying for each other. Also loved the prayer request being taped to the cross. Very touching.

Kevin and Kim Abney


