Creekside Memory- Robert York

Written by scoopsnews on November 3, 2019 – 10:35 am -

Creekside Memory

Another great week at Creekside. Vonda Armstrong  and Rob Patz are to be commended for putting it together. Every year gets better. Each year there are new artist that appear. It is great to meet and hear them.
So much variety you never get tired of gospel music. As the slogan says we are family is certainly true…..

Robert York

Robert York


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Creekside Memory- Robert York

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.