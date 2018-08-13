Daywind Artists and Songwriters Honored with 14 Dove Award Nominations

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 13, 2018 – 10:26 am -

Hendersonville, TN (August 10th, 2018) – Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group home were honored with 14 Dove Award nominations in an exclusive Facebook Live announcement ceremony presented by the Gospel Music Association and hosted by Travis Greene and Francesca Battistelli in Nashville, TN, earlier this week. Joseph Habedank led all artists with three nominations, while Karen Peck and New River, Jason Crabb, and Mark Lowry each garnered two nominations. Artists Brian Free and Assurance, the Nelons, and Jeff Stice, along with songwriters Jason Cox and Tim Lovelace, received one nomination apiece for their stellar work. Daywind songwriters Sue Smith, Joseph Habedank, Jason Crabb, Gerald Crabb, and Jason Clark contributed their talents to the Dove-nominated songs.

Joseph Habedank and Karen Peck and New River continue their streaks of recognition each having received GRAMMY nominations and Dove Awards in 2017 for their work on the albums Resurrection and Hope For All Nations, respectively. Both artists are produced by Wayne Haun, a 2018 Dove nominee for Producer of the Year. 2018 Dove Award nominations for Joseph Habedank include Southern Gospel Artist of the Year, Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Just When You Thought,” and Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for “Jailbreak.” Karen Peck and New River received nominations for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and Southern Gospel Album of the Year for Hope For All Nations.

Jason Crabb, a multiple recent Dove Award winner for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year among other categories, saw his debut Daywind Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) produced release Unexpected nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year while its single “Washed By the Water” was nominated for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year.

Christian music veteran Mark Lowry’s debut Daywind release What’s Not to Love received nominations for Southern Gospel Album of the Year, while Lowry was nominated for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year.

Brian Free and Assurance was recognized with a Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year nomination for “He Can Take It,” a song from their album Beyond Amazed written in part by Daywind writer Sue C. Smith.

The Nelons were nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Song of the Year for their song “Daddy and Son,” co-written by Daywind writer Jason Clark.

Jeff Stice received a nomination for Instrumental Album of the Year for I’m Gonna Keep On, his debut Daywind release.

Daywind Music Publishing received two Musical of the Year Dove Award nominations for It Happened on a Sunday(Jason Cox) and Miracle in a Manger(Tim Lovelace).

“Our artists and songwriters are family. The sense of pride we feel when members of our family are recognized for their excellence fills our hearts and humbles us at the same time. We are so blessed to work with incredibly talented ministers of the Gospel,” stated Daywind President Ed Leonard.

The 49thDove Awards will be held at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville, TN, on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018, and aired internationally TBN on Sunday, October 21st, 2018.

