Eagle’s Wings Return To Southern Gospel Weekend 2018

Eagle’s Wings is a Bluegrass/Southern Gospel band that hails from Jasper, Ala. The group consists of members Darryle Wilson, Debbi Wilson, Matt Wilson, Kevin Chambers and Jacob Patterson.

Darryle and Debbi performed secular music before they became Christians and then formed the group, Family Circle. In 2008, this band began performing under the name of Eagle’s Wings. If you like Bluegrass family harmony, you will love Eagle’s Wings.

Darryle is the patriarch of the group and has always been involved in music. He grew up in the church where his dad was a deacon and his mother was the head of the women’s group. He was involved in music in high school and college and was faithful to the church until he went to college and got out of the habit of going to church.

Darryl married Debbi Busby, and they got involved in Country Music until 1979. After many visits from a member of the local church where they lived, he rededicated his life to the Lord, and about a month later, Debbi did the same. That is when they began attending church and started singing Gospel Music.

Come hear this awesome group at SGW 2018!

Join Us For Southern Gospel Weekend March 1 – 3 2018 In Oxford AL Call For More Information 360 933 0741 or 256 310 7892

