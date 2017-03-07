Eli Fortner Requests Prayer

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 7, 2017 – 8:12 pm -

From Eli Fortner: My kidney health isn’t the greatest right now. It could be medicine related or could be rejection which could lead to way worse and ultimately another transplant. The doctor isn’t sure. My numbers are real crazy right now. I haven’t been down this road in a long time, honestly I never wanted any part of it again. I’m scared and nervous. But I’m calling on all my friends to pray for me. I’m trusting God in all this and I know He will answer in His time and in His way. Thanks. I love you all.

Keep Updated HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related