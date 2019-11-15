Evans Media Source Acquires Adams Bluegrass Festivals

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 15, 2019 – 3:55 pm -

Satsuma, FL — Evans Media Source is proud to announce they have acquired the Adams Bluegrass Festivals and will assume operations of the following events beginning in January 2020.

Jan 2-4, 2020 – 44 th Annual New Year’s Bluegrass Festival – Jekyll Island, SC

Annual New Year’s Bluegrass Festival – Jekyll Island, SC Feb 13-15, 2020 – 16 th Annual Palatka Bluegrass Festival- Palatka, FL

Annual Palatka Bluegrass Festival- Palatka, FL June 11-13, 2020 – Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – Cherokee, NC

August 13-15, 2020 – 46 th Annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival – Marion, NC

Annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival – Marion, NC October 24-26, 2020 – Anderson Bluegrass Festival – Anderson, SC

November 12-14, 2020 – Fall Palatka Bluegrass Festival – Palatka, FL

November 26-28, 2020 – 51st Annual South Carolina Bluegrass Festival – Myrtle Beach, SC

Evans Media Source is an award-winning full-service music production company specializing in music festivals, concerts, music themed cruises and radio broadcasting. EMS is a family owned and operated company based out of central Florida servicing the southeastern United States and Caribbean since 1997.They currently promote the following events:

January 14-19, 2020 – Yee Haw Music Festival – Okeechobee, FL

February 18-23, 2020 – Florida Bluegrass Classic – Brooksville, FL

February 28-29, 2020 – Winter String Summit – Kissimmee, FL

March 26-29, 2020 – EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival – Brooksville, FL

“It is both an honor and challenge to step into the shoes of someone you consider a pioneer and a legend. Getting the initial phone call ranks high with the most exciting things that have happened in our careers, but working alongside Norman and Judy Adams for the next year will be like earning a masters degree in festival promotion. We are so grateful and still in shock,” said Evans Media Source Owners Ernie and Debi Evans.

The bluegrass music community will certainly miss Norman and Judy Adams. Norman has been in the bluegrass business for 45 years beginning his career in his hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia at the Mountain Music Park which he helped develop from a sawmill site. He has won numerous awards for his event promotions including the most recent 2011 SPBGMA Promoter of the Year Award. His wife Judy retired from BellSouth and has been in the bluegrass business 19 years. Their festivals host the top names in bluegrass music earning loyal attendees that come back year after year. Both companies wish to thank these attendees and the performing artists for their continued support.

“For the last 28 years Norman Adams has supported Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and the friendship with Norman and July that we created over that time has been wonderful. Norman will forever be a legendary figure in the bluegrass festival scene. Over the last 7 years we have worked a lot of shows with Ernie and Debi, ironically the first show at Dixieland Music Park in 2013, I had laryngitis and could not sing. Ernie handled the situation like the professional he is and it has been fantastic working with him ever since. I am excited that Norman is passing the torch to Ernie to carry the festivals he has built into the future and I have full faith in Ernie’s vision and talents to succeed for years to come,” said Russell Moore.

For tickets and information regarding upcoming events, please visit evansmediasource.com and visit them at Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related