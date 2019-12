Favorite Christmas Memory- Randy Dale “Scoot” Shelnut

Written by scoopsnews on December 21, 2019 – 9:47 am -

As a cancer survivor who was told I’d never be able to have kids, I realized how much God blesses us, and still works miracles!

It’s hard to narrow it down to one, but my favorite would have to be the first Christmas with my little boy, Drew.

