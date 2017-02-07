February 2017 SGNScoops Magazine

February 2017 SGNScoops MagazineWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on February 7, 2017 – 10:35 pm -
Welcome to February at SGNScoops Magazine ! It is the month of love and we are pleased to bring you an issue full of people who love what they do.
If you haven’t met the Mylon Hayes Family, allow Craig Harris to introduce you to them. Justin Gilmore tells us about the Wilbanks, Erin Stevens interviews Lindsay Huggins, and new writer Sarah Murray shares about the unique ministry of the Lancaster Family.
Our historical writer, Charlie Griffin, leads us through the lives of the Hemphills.
Fayth Lore shares what love looks like in the life of Morgan Easter and the love theme is carried through the columns of our monthly contributors: Dusty Wells, Selena Day and Nathan Kistler.
All this plus event updates, photologues, music reviews and more. We love all of our contributors and we know you will too!
Most of all, we know that the Source of all love, Jesus Christ, wants to draw closer to you. Will you let Him?
As always, any questions, concerns, comments or exciting ideas can be emailed to lorraine@sgnscoops.com
