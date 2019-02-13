February 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 13, 2019 – 2:23 pm -

We are happy to present the February issue of SGNScoops Magazine! It’s been a very wintry month so far, so we hope you have a moment to sit with a hot drink and read this month’s presentation of great gospel artists.

Joseph Habedank has had a rough road on his way to success in gospel music. Read all about his story and the sickness he is still battling everyday, as he talks candidly with John Herndon. Download HERE

This month, we also talk to Evidence Quartet, Surrendered, and Christian Country sweetheart, Tonja Rose. Les Butler is back with Bluegrass artist, Danny Roberts, of the Grascals. Our Bluegrass Gospel section also features Daniel Thrailkill, of the Trailblazers. We hope you enjoy all the variety of talent that each of our terrific writers unveil for you.

Don’t miss Charlie Griffin’s discussion on the Purpose of Southern Gospel, as well as our radio charts, the DJ Spotlight, music reviews, and the Creekside Update. Rob Patz is back with another challenging Publisher’s Point, and the Editor’s Last Word rounds out the features. Don’t miss a page! Download HERE

Thank you for your interest in SGNScoops magazine. We are always interested to hear what our readers think about the magazine and the website. If you have any questions, comments or ideas, please send them to our editor at lorraine@sgnscoops.com . We hope you have read about the love of Jesus in this month’s issue, and are ready to spread his love during this month of cupids and hearts.

Find SGNScoops Magazine PDF HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related