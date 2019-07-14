Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 13, 2019 – 6:29 pm -

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Jerry Goff have been announced.

Visitation will take place Saturday, July 20 from 12:00 noon until 2 p.m. (Eastern) at West Cobb Funeral Home & Crematory (2480 Macland Road SW) in Marietta, Georgia. The celebration of Dr. Goff’s life will begin immediately following visitation.

Interment services will be Tuesday, July 23 at 2 p.m. (Central) at Woodlawn Cemetery (660 Thompson Lane) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Both services are open to the public.

