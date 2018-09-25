Good News With Josh Hughes… Talks about Creekside 2018

Written by scoopsnews on September 25, 2018 – 8:51 am -

Rob Patz, Vonda Easley and Donnie Williamson appeared on “Good News With Josh Hughes” this morning to talk about the upcoming Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

Vonda Easley states, “I was honored to be a guest on the show. Josh does an excellent job in spreading good news and Creekside Gospel Music Convention is a great place to share the good news of Jesus Christ.”

“We are so excited to have so many talented artists this year”, adds Rob Patz.

Watch the show below:

