GROWTH CONTINUES FOR APRIL POTTER AGENCY WITH HIRING OF JOSEPH REED AS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND AGENT

Hendersonville, TN – The April Potter Agency is proud to announce the hiring of Joseph Reed as it’s new Agent and Director of Marketing. Reed has 30 years of professional experience in the music industry including broadcasting, advertising, producing, writing, and performing.

In addition to his duties as an Agent, Reed will be developing, implementing, and maintaining marketing strategies to enhance the agency and its amazing roster of clients.

“Joseph brings a lot to the table with his outside the box thinking and cutting-edge creativity,” said April Potter. “His extensive knowledge of the music industry is a valuable asset and his love for God is evident. We are so excited to have him on our team.”

Reed was FCC licensed when he was 12 years old and began working as a Southern Gospel DJ at WBCV in Bristol, TN. His broadcast career spans 30 years. He currently hosts The Joseph Reed Show, an iTunes podcast, that has garnered over a quarter of a million downloads. His guests have included Mark Lowry, The Isaacs, The Nelons and many others.

“I met with April several times to discuss this opportunity,” Reed said. “She loves the artists she represents and has a strong desire for excellence. I’m honored to be a part of the April Potter Agency. There are BIG things ahead.”

