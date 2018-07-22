Happy Birthday Randy Shelnut!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 22, 2018 – 1:11 pm -

Randy Shelnut has been a member of the Dixie Echoes for over 48 years. His father, Dale, is credited with bringing the group to national prominence and Randy has continued to keep the Dixie Echoes at the forefront of gospel music. A prolific songwriter, Randy has written many of the groups biggest hits. With a lifetime of experience Randy is considered to be one of the finest lead singers and has been honored with multiple Singing News Fan Awards. In 2017, Randy was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.

Today ia Randy’s Birthday. Help us wish him a happy one!

