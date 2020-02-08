Happy Wedding Day Jenny and Bo!

February 8, 2020

Jenny Stork and Bo Sullivan

It was at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019 where Bo Sullivan (Day Three) proposed to Jenny Stork (Hope’s Journey)

Today, he is changing her last name. Join us in wishing them a wonderful life of love!

Happy Wedding Day from your friends at SGN Scoops Magazine!


