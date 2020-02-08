Happy Wedding Day Jenny and Bo!Written by scoopsnews on February 8, 2020 – 10:30 am -
It was at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019 where Bo Sullivan (Day Three) proposed to Jenny Stork (Hope’s Journey)
Today, he is changing her last name. Join us in wishing them a wonderful life of love!
Happy Wedding Day from your friends at SGN Scoops Magazine!
