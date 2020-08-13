Heart2Heart Releases New Lyric Video for “Happy Glad Day”

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 13, 2020 – 11:45 am -

Cherryville, NC – Popular North Carolina Trio, Heart2Heart have announced the exclusive premier and release of their new lyric video Happy Glad Day, a single from their newest album, Pray, currently being featured on Singing News.

This upbeat and encouraging song was written by Southern Gospel legend, Reba Faye Rambo and Tery W Wilkins, and is impeccably mastered by the talented trio. Heart2Heart’s harmony blend delivers this song in a way that is both classic and fresh, and invites the listener to shed the cares of today and celebrate our heavenly home that awaits.

The performance video for Happy Glad Day was filmed at The Historic Savannah Theater in Savannah GA, as part of the Great American Gospel Series that will be coming out later this fall.

The single was originally released to radio in March, but given the popularity of the song — it is currently at Number 25 on the Singing News Radio Chart — Heart2Heart knew it’s encouraging message needed to be released to an even broader audience. They approached Kingdom Artists Media, who produced the video in conjunction with AG Publicity.

Of the song and the video, Heart2Heart’s David Kiser says “What a joy to release the single “Happy Glad Day” in the midst of such times as we are seeing today. It is filled with encouraging thoughts of God’s promises. Thoughts of heaven and a happy eternity. What a fun song to sing and deliver. We pray its message helps to make it a Happy Glad Day for all gospel music fans and radio listeners alike.”

The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/i1IXSm02hqk

Heart2Heart was recently honored with a Top 10 nomination for Favorite New Artist in one of Southern Gospel’s most prestigious awards, the Singing News Fan Awards.

If you would like to interview Heart2Heart contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To plan your next digital project, contact Kingdom Artists Media at kingdomartistsmedia@gmail.com

To purchase Heart2Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store/

