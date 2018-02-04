”Heaven Gained A Hero”-Prayers for The Perrys

Written by scoopsnews on February 4, 2018 – 3:50 am -

Heaven gained a hero and a saint of God at 2:54am!! As family gathered to sing Tracy home, he passed while I held him in my arms. It didn’t take long until shouting and rejoicing started in the ICU room because we know Tracy has gained his glorified body. Arrangements will be announced soon, but a service will be held in Hendersonville, TN. All glory be to God, we’ve come too far to turn back now.

Libbi

