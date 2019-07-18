Heaven’s Mountain Band Performs to Sold-Out Crowds at Shadow Valley Sing!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 18, 2019 – 12:45 pm -

Nashville, TN Heaven’s Mountain Band had an exciting time at the 2019 Shadow Valley Sing in Fayetteville, TN. It was a sold-out concert with no more parking or RV spots! This event featured the Primitive QT, Bradley Walker and Heaven’s Mountain Band. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, and Jason Davidson.

They also provide consulting services for Bob Sellers, the Arenos, Barber Family, Birchfield Family, Cheri Taylor, Covenant, GloryWay Quartet and Sacred Harmony.

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

