Hey Pastor Randy Turner, What is Your Prayer for 2019?

January 2, 2019

This is my prayer for 2019. Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 3:12-14

Randy Turner

Pastor, First Baptist Laurel, Mississippi

