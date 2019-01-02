Hey Pastor Randy Turner, What is Your Prayer for 2019?Written by scoopsnews on January 2, 2019 – 6:33 am -
This is my prayer for 2019. Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.
Philippians 3:12-14
Randy Turner
Pastor, First Baptist Laurel, Mississippi
