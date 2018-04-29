Hope’s Journey and SGN Scoops Visit West Unity, Ohio

Written by scoopsnews on April 29, 2018 – 12:40 pm -

Hopes Journey and Rob Patz are loaded up and headed home. What an amazing weekend we had with the folks at Living Hope Free Methodist Church in West Unity, Ohio.

On Saturday morning, Vonda Easley brought her “Beautifully Broken” series back to the women of the church at their annual Ladies Day. My heart smiled from way deep to have the honor to sit amongst the ladies and listen to my friend speak the word God gave her. Biblical Truths. What a Blessing this lady truly is to so many.

Saturday evening Steve Bridgmon was in service with us. This guy can sure enough sing. WOW! He is definitely a must see artist. His Christian Country sound and his song “Jesus Still Loves Me” brought home just how much God loves His children. Thanks for letting Vonda and I sing with you on “Born To Climb”. Definitely one of the weekend highlights for me.

Of course, Hope’s Journey sang a few and to watch the move of the Holy Spirit in that place gave a renewed and refreshed feeling to my tired soul. The altars were full of praying saints. The church gathered around a sweet family in prayer. Their loss has left their family broken and with three voids that only God can fill. But their forgiving hearts overwhelmed my spirit so much. Even in such a broken state, their need to forgive trumped it all. God’s Love Wins!

This morning was a continuance of last night. These folks were sitting on ready when we walked in the door. Smiles on their faces, and their arms ready for embrace…Such a loving church and so welcoming to all who enter in. The service this morning was so moving. Vonda brought the little children up to the front of the church and talked to them about the “Love of God” and told them how much God loves them. The HJ band played “Jesus Loves Me ” while Cody led the children in the song. Such a sweet part of the service to hear those babies singing about the love of God.My heart is so full. Altars filled yet again and many tears shed while prayers went up to the Father. I love those kind of altar services.

This was my first trip to this little church. I hope it’s not the last. These folks are on fire for God and God has Blessed this church. Today was the churches “6th Birthday” and what a way to celebrate!

Stay tuned …..In the next couple of months, Rob Patz of SGN Scoops announced he will be doing a story on Living Hope Free Methodist Church. A special place with special people!

(Written by Rhonda Wooten, Hope’s Journey)

