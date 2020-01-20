Hug a Disc Jockey Day: Brandon Bearden of SOGR

Written by Staff on January 20, 2020 – 10:18 am -

SGNScoops DJ Spotlight on Brandon Bearden of SOGR Radio

By Vonda Armstrong

SOGR Radio is dedicated to bringing the best gospel music in Powell, Tennessee. It was established in 2012 by Brandon Bearden, and since then has grown to become a favorite station with gospel music lovers everywhere. Recently, we spoke with Brandon and here is what he had to say.

Vonda Armstrong: Brandon, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. Can you give us the history of SOGR?

Brandon Bearden: Thanks Vonda for the opportunity to do this. SOGR Radio is an internet radio station. I launched it in 2012, when I saw that there were not that many gospel stations for people to listen to. I live out in the country in an area without much signal for an FM Station. I thought an online station would give other people like me a chance to listen to the Word of God and some great gospel music. You can listen to SOGR Radio either online via our website which is www.sogrradio.com, or you can listen on Tune-In, Roku, or our free mobile app. SOGR Radio is located in Powell, Tenn., as part of Kenny Interactive Media, a media company owned by Jay Stuard III and myself. We offer services such as website design, creating apps, and streaming services to name a few.

Armstrong: Can you please share your testimony with our readers?

Bearden: Many people don’t know this but I grew up in a gospel music ministry. At three months old, I had been traveling on a bus with my mom and the group she sang with out of Maryville, Tennessee. My grandfather was a preacher. I loved watching him preach, especially when the spirit fell. When I was eight years old, we were having a singing one Sunday morning and the spirit was moving. I could feel the Lord tugging at my heart. I went to the altar and got down on my knees, and my grandfather led me to the Lord. And I have served the Lord since that day.

Armstrong: At what age did you know you wanted to be a DJ? What happened that caused you to know that?

Bearden: I was 19 years old when I knew I wanted to be a radio DJ. I started the station because I saw the need for it. Since becoming a DJ, I have seen God work in so many ways in my life.

Armstrong: If you could interview anyone, who would it be? Why would you choose this person?

Bearden: Wow, that is a hard one. I would have loved to have interviewed Howard and Vestal Goodman. I have heard other people that knew them talk about how you could feel God’s presence when talking with Vestal. I sure would have loved that interview! That would have to be number one on my list.

Armstrong: Other than being a DJ, what are some other things you enjoy doing?

Bearden: I love spending time hanging out with my family. We love to sit out by the pool on a hot summer day. Another thing we love to do is visit the mountains in the fall and enjoy the beautiful foliage, God’s beautiful handiwork. But I would have to say that the thing I enjoy most is sitting behind the microphone in the studio and spinning this great music and telling folks folks about what the Lord has done for me.

Armstrong: What is your favorite gospel music event that you attend? Tell us what you do there.

Bearden: My favorite event is the National Quartet Convention (NQC). I love seeing all the people that come from all over the world to hear Southern gospel music. My typical day at NQC is loading in equipment, setting up my booth, and doing live remotes and interviews. I try and keep the folks updated on what’s happening at NQC, but my favorite thing to do is catching up with the artists and finding out what’s going on in their ministry.

Thank you Brandon for sharing with us about SOGR Radio. God bless you.

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in September 2019

