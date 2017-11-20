THE HYSSONGS REACHES EXCLUSIVE BOOKING AGREEMENT WITH THE APRIL POTTER AGENCY

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 20, 2017 – 9:28 am -

Hendersonville, TN – Award-winning Southern Gospel family trio, The Hyssongs, have reached an exclusive booking agreement with the April Potter Agency.

Dell, Susan, and Richard Hyssong travel full-time as the award-winning Hyssongs. Their energetic ministry combines family vocal harmony, humor, and brass instruments (trumpet and trombone) to delight audiences with their Christ-centered message, shared through the powerful medium of music.

“For the last three years, we have had a great relationship with the Dominion Agency. After much prayer, we feel it would be a good fit for our family and ministry to move to the April Potter Agency,” says Richard Hyssong. “We are excited to announce that we have reached an agreement with the April Potter Agency and we are looking forward to a great future as we work together.”

The April Potter Agency also represents Gold City, Michael English, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Troy Burns Family, Crosby Lane, The Greenes, and others.

“Richard, Dell, and Susan are amazing people who have had tremendous success in Gospel Music,” says April Potter. “They have an amazing gift of connecting with the hearts of audiences everywhere they go. I am excited to continue this journey with them.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related