IT’S A BOY Christy Sutherland and Matt Dudney Welcome Baby Boy!

Nashville, TN – Christy Sutherland and Matt Dudney are very proud to announce the birth of their baby boy.

Kenneth John Matthew Dudney was born on March 27, 2018 at 8:01 AM, weighing 5lbs 14oz.

It’s been a very long road to this joyous moment – 11 artificial inseminations, three rounds of in-vitro fertilization, three surgeries and two miscarriages. On November 23, 2017, Dudney and Sutherland exclusively announced their pregnancy through Faithwire

Father, Mother and Baby are resting and doing well. Matt & Christy thank you all for your encouragement, prayers and thoughts.

