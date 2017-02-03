Jim Brady Trio to perform in Hartselle, Alabama

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 3, 2017 – 11:22 am -

Night of Celebration with The Jim Brady Trio!

National Recording Artist The JIM BRADY TRIO will perform at Tunsel Road Baptist Church, Hartselle, Alabama on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at 6:00 PM.

The main thing that Jim and Melissa, also a talented singer-songwriter, want people to know is: “What we do is always and only about the Lord and telling others about Him. When we write and when we sing it is our desire and our goal, first and foremost, to lift Him up in praise.”

This event is love offering only and no ticket will be required to enter the concert!

Also appearing that night will be Regional Recording Artists, The Joyful Hearts from Cullman, Alabama.

For more information please contact David Bates at (256)-221-8781.

We look forward to seeing you that night as we have A Night of Celebration with The Jim Brady Trio.

More About The Jim Brady Trio from their website:

In the summer of 2014, Jim and Melissa felt the time was right to answer a new call and to embark upon a brand new ministry. Thus came the announcement that Jim would be leaving The Booth Brothers to join his wife in forming The Jim Brady Trio.

Jim and Melissa Brady are living proof that God’s ways are higher than ours, and that He is always working for our good and His glory. “God has brought so many opportunities our way as a result of Jim’s time with The Booth Brothers,” Melissa states. “Had Jim chosen to sing with Ronnie and Michael for the rest of his life, I would have supported him 100 percent, but God had other plans.”

Obviously, those plans include lots of great music and a great future for The Jim Brady Trio!

The Jim Brady Trio currently consists of Jim Brady, his wife Melissa and Layke Jones.

