Jordan Family Band releases video for “Old Glory Waves”

Arden, NC. – As the Fourth of July nears, the Jordan Family Band is continuing to celebrate the flag with a video for their latest single, “Old Glory Waves.”

With scenes of students saying the Pledge of Allegiance and soldiers saluting the flag, the video echos the song’s message: To honor its “tried and treasured” stripes and the freedom and liberty it stands for.

“Old Glory Waves” features the Voices of Lee, a 15-member a cappella ensemble from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. The vocal group is known for vocal harmonies, high-energy patriotic numbers and heartfelt gospel favorites.

“Old Glory Waves” is the closing track off the Jordan Family Band’s upcoming album, Reach, due out on Skyland Records on July 13.

Stream “Old Glory Waves” HERE and pre-order Reach HERE.

