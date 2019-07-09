July 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 9, 2019 – 9:12 am -

Here it is, the July issue of SGNScoops Magazine. We hope you take a moment to relax in the shade and read about some great gospel artists.

We are thrilled to present Carmen on our cover this month. This ageless artist has just recorded a new album along with some great Southern gospel vocalists and we know that you will be hearing him a lot on your favorite gospel music radio program. Special thanks to Jennifer Campbell for her interview with Carmen.

The Kingsmen are hot on the radio charts right now as well, with their latest hit, “Victory Shout.” John Herndon was privileged to hear them in concert recently and chatted with them. We know you will enjoy this feature.

Les Butler and Friends features Brad Stevens of the Stevens Family Tradition. Also featured this month is industry insider, Derek Simonis, of Icon Destinations. Additionally, we are pleased to introduce Johnathan Welsh from the U.K., and another great quartet, the Chordsmen.

Don’t miss Bill Dykes’ Meet the Pastor with Jamey Ragle, Randall Hamm’s CD reviews and Vonda Armstrong”s DJ Spotlight.

All this and so much more for your reading pleasure this month. We hope you enjoy a whole magazine about the love of God and his power working through the lives of gospel artists and their audience. If you have any questions or comments, please email me at Lorraine@sgnscoops.com.

