June 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

It’s summertime and this issue of SGNScoops Magazine is as hot as the weather. We are thrilled to present the new Karen Peck and New River as their latest member, Grant Gibson, talks in depth with Fayth Lore. Why, when, how…all your questions are answered.

We also present Paul Harkey of Ernie Haase and Signature Sound by Justin Gilmore, Master Peace Quartet by Robert York, All in a Song by Charlie Griffin, Jordy Hinson by Erin Stevens, and a photolog of the Perrys by Craig Harris.

What more could we possibly add to this great lineup? How about some Christian Country with artist Carol Barham; Bluegrass Gospel with the Bontragers by new writer, Cheryl Smith; Can You Handle the Truth by David Staton; DJ Spotlight with Vonda Easley; CD reviews by Randall Hamm and so much more.

Don’t miss a page of this month’s magazine. We hope you hear the hearts of our artists and writers in every article. They love Jesus and they love you. If you want to know more about the Lord or anything else in our issue, please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com. Happy summer and don’t forget your sunscreen.

