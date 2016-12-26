Written by scoopsnews on December 26, 2016 – 7:30 am -

Karen Peck and New River Makes Global Impact

Group Ministers In Honduras For First Time

DAHLONEGA, GA (December, 2016) Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning group Karen Peck & New River recently saw the impact of their ministry on a global level. The award-winning progressive Southern Gospel group received an invitation to perform in Honduras earlier this year.

A local businessman from Honduras invited Karen Peck and New River to come to Roatan to sing “Four Days Late”, the group’s career-making hit single, after hearing the song on the radio. The message of the song had touched his life along with so many from the island. The plan originally was to hold the concert out in the open air, but due to the rain, it was moved to a pavilion.

Karen commented, “This trip literally changed our lives. In all of the years that we have traveled, we have never been so blessed by an audience as we were from the people of Roatan. They sang along at the top of their lungs as we sang “Four Days Late” and “Special Love”. Tears began to flow as the Holy Spirit moved in those services. Needs were met and souls were saved. Thank the Lord for using that radio station to spread the Gospel in Roatan. We hope to travel back there again someday!”

The local residents gathered for hours in advance to hear the song they have loved hearing on the radio and listen to Karen Peck and New River sing it in person. The group also performed in a local church the following day. The group recently won two GMA Dove Awards for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and their single “I Am Blessed” winning Southern Gospel Song of the Year. The group also took home two Diamond Awards last month, and this past April was awarded two Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

This recent trip to Honduras capped off an already impressive year for the group. “Calling”, the current single from New River’s Dove Award-winning project Pray Now, hit the #1 spot on multiple industry charts. The project’s debut single, “Pray Now”, also reached the #1 spot on all the major charts in the Southern Gospel industry, including the Singing News Top 40 and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart.

The group is in the early planning stages for a new recording. It is tentatively scheduled for an early Spring 2017 release.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related