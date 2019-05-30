Kelly and Amber Nelon On Gospel Music Today

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on May 30, 2019 – 9:34 am -

Kelly and Amber Nelon are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of May 26. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is New Destiny Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings

by Living Faith and Livin Forgivin.

An article from SGN Scoops magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive

concert video of Clearvision Quartet and The Shireys, recorded by GospelMusic Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Missourians, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, and West Plains, MO. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.

