Kelly and Amber Nelon On Gospel Music TodayWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on May 30, 2019 – 9:34 am -
Kelly and Amber Nelon are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of May 26. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is New Destiny Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings
by Living Faith and Livin Forgivin.
An article from SGN Scoops magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive
concert video of Clearvision Quartet and The Shireys, recorded by GospelMusic Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Missourians, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, and West Plains, MO. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.
Tags: Gospel Music Today, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Kelly and Amber Nelon On Gospel Music Today
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.