Columbus, MS, 1/14/17 – M.A.C. Records and Studio 115A team up with Richardson Multimedia Group to handle their social media presence. Bobby and Amy Richardson recently resigned from pastoring after 25 years of in-church ministry and felt God leading them in a new direction. Nine and a half of those years were spent pastoring and leading in the music ministry while the other time was spent youth pastoring. “We watched as social media slowly took over the lives of the youth until where we are today,” said Amy Richardson of Richardson MMG. “Social media has become a part of everyone’s life now and it is not slowing down anytime soon.”

Richardson Multimedia Group was formed to help individuals and growing small businesses develop a community of followers and bring quality and encouragement to the online community. M.A.C. Records and Studio 115A’s social media presence will be managed and expanded ​through different social media platforms including New Journey ​Internet Radio ​(a division of Richardson MMG) ​which will launch on February 16.

“We are excited to join forces with Richardson MMG to handle the social media needs for M.A.C. Records and Studio 115A​. We have been looking for a good partner to help us as we grow the company and it just seemed like a natural fit to partner with Bobby and Amy,” said Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records​ and Studio 115A​.

You can find M.A.C. Records and Studio 115A on Facebook at www.facebook.com/musicstudi o115a

You can find Richardson Multimedia Group online at www.richardsonmmg.com

​.