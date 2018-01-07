Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 7, 2018 – 6:24 pm -

Make Each Day Count | Dr Dave Martin

About Dave Martin, Your Success Coach, is a mentor, inspirational speaker, and business leader with a mission to communicate the principles of success. Dave is known around the world for his ability to resonate with his audience, providing insights and wisdom that are life changing. Dave shares timeless truths, wrapped in humor and delivered with passion, teaching people how to pursue and possess a life of success.

In addition to speaking regularly in corporations, colleges and churches, Dave is a keynote speaker at the Get Motivated Seminars, America’s Largest Business Seminars. He is also a part of the teaching team for Hillsong Church under the leadership of Brian Houston, and is on the board of Joel Osteen’s Champion’s Network.

Dave is the author of several best-selling books including The 12 Traits of the Greats, The Force of Favor, and most recently, Another Shot. Thousands have invested in his personal coaching systems and participate in Dave’s free weekly development program called Success Made Simple.

