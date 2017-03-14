March 2017 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 14, 2017 – 10:16 am -

Welcome to the March edition of SGNScoops Magazine! We are happy to be able to present the popular Whisnants as our cover artists and we know you will enjoy Justin Gilmore’s feature on this band this month. Other exciting articles include John Bowman, Jordan LeFevre, The Chandlers, 2nd Generation, Heaven Bound, the ICGMA and a review on the latest Gaither videos.

Southern Gospel Weekend occurs in March so please take a moment to read all the last minute details on this fun event. Other event updates include Creekside and Vernon, Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend. Take a moment to read the latest D.J. Spotlight and the CD Reviews by Randall Hamm. Our monthly columnists speak to your mind and heart with Hope To The Hill by Nathan Kistler and Day By Day, by Selena Day. Of course there is also the Christian Country Top 40 and SGNScoops’ Top 100 Gospel countdowns.

Rob Patz reveals a little more about One Minute Prayer in his Publisher’s Point, and I talk about the days leading up to Easter in my Editor’s Last Word. I hope you take a moment to read these as well and let us know what you think at rob@sgnscoops.com and lorraine@sgnscoops.com

Thank you for reading SGNScoops Magazine every month and telling all your friends and neighbors about the great features you find within our pages! We appreciate each and every one of you. Pass it along!

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related