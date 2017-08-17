Mark Lowry’s New Music Video Goes Viral

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 17, 2017 – 12:15 pm -

Hendersonville, TN – Platinum-selling recording artist, Mark Lowry, has once again made waves across social media with his brand new music video, ‘What’s Not To Love?’ The fun, upbeat video, featuring the GRAMMY-Award winning Gaither Vocal Band, made its Facebook debut on July 24th and reached over a million views just a week later. ‘What’s Not To Love?’ is the title cut on Lowry’s new Daywind Records project, available August 18th, as well as his current radio single.

“I had such a blast shooting this video, and the reaction online has been amazing!” shares Mark Lowry. “These songs that I’ve been writing with my friends, Reba Rambo-McGuire & Dony McGuire, and some they wrote with Chip Davis, are saying the things that I’ve been saying in my shows for years, but condenses it into a 3 minute nugget.”

Anchored by songs co-written by Lowry, Reba Rambo-McGuire and Dony McGuire, What’s Not To Love? embodies the messages of grace, compassion and the love of Christ predominately featured at Lowry’s live events. Songs such as ‘Love Is The Golden Rule’ and ‘No Room For Hate’ carry messages of love and extending grace, ‘Feels Like I’m Already There’ reaches those going through a valley, while ‘Mama Prayed’ resonates with those who had a praying mother of their own.

To view the music video for ‘What’s Not To Love?’ visit https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wp4sla1tU2w.

What’s Not To Love? is available to the Christian marketplace exclusively through New Day Christian. Mainstream and digital distribution are provided by Sony RED.

Mark Lowry is known and loved around the world as a trusted voice in the realm of gospel music and beyond. He started making music at age 11 and now, more than four decades later, his legacy is forever sealed as an innately entertaining communicator who can, at once, make audiences laugh, cry, and think. Mark is a platinum-selling singer, storyteller, humorist, author and songwriter, whose lyrics to ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ resulted in one of the most loved modern Christmas songs of this century. Mark spent more than 20 collective years as the baritone singer for the GRAMMY-Award winning Gaither Vocal Band, and served as the sidesplitting comedic sidekick for Bill Gaither through live concert tours and the best-selling Gaither Homecoming video and television series.

