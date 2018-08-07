MARK209’s Thumbprint Release Marks a Huge Success

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 7, 2018 – 9:50 am -

“THUMBPRINT” – the newest mainline album by MARK209 was officially released to more than 200 friends, family, fans, media, and industry leaders on July 17, 2018. The release party was held in the Crown Ballroom of the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville. Proof of the quartet’s wide-spread fan base, attendees came from 15 states including New Hampshire, Texas and Oklahoma with some driving 13 hours to join the celebration.

According to lead singer, Jym Howe, the group began their search of song selections with more than 300 submitted choices to narrow down to the final 14. “We are thrilled with the result,” Jym said. “It’s one of the peak experiences in MARK209’s artistic history. We joined with Eddie Swann of Regal Media and considered songs by Gary Chapman, Larry Gatlin, Woody Wright, Dave Willard and others,” Jym added.

The audience was already on their feet before the singers finished their first number – “Let Your Light So Shine” and as the concert continued it was evident each carefully-selected song had complete fan approval.

Sonya Moore drove friends 13 hours from Oklahoma to celebrate MARK209’s THUMBPRINT release. “We believe in them and their mission. They’re the finest group I’ve ever known,” Sonya said. “They are what they sing about,” she added. She enjoyed the opportunity to meet the wives of the singers at the release party which she called “a very nice and personal event.” Her favorite song on the new CD? Soldiers and Jesus. “I’m a sentimental person and that song means a lot to me. If it were not for the men and women who served, we wouldn’t be where we are today and we wouldn’t be here in Nashville for this very special event. I appreciate them (MARK209) for being so patriotic” she said.

Vonda Easley with HEY Y’ALL MEDIA is promoting the CD’s first single “You Can Get There From Here” by Christy Sutherland. Tenor, Nathaniel Justice, called it his testimony song. “It just resonated with me. It says it all,” Nathaniel said. Vonda agreed. “It’s the message hurting Americans need to hear,” she said.

Hosts of the syndicated television show Gospel Music Today, Ken and Jean Grady, were among the evening’s special guests. Jean concurred with the impact of the song. “People are hurting and down on themselves. We all need that message. It’s not a traditional song,” she said.

The CD is dedicated to the memory of Jym’s father, Thomas Floyd Howe, Jr. (Tommy) a well-known and highly respected quartet singer who passed away days before the release.

“We feel we have come up with something truly unique,” Jym said. “It definitely has our mark on it,” he added – hinting at the mystery behind the title of the CD.

