Master’s Promise Announce Release of Still The Blood with Repainted Tour

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 23, 2018 – 10:43 am -

TRENTON, Mich. – Up and coming Gospel trio Master’s Promise expects great things for February 3, 2018. That Saturday will see the release of the group’s latest recording and start date for the hotly anticipated tour in support of the release.

The group’s new recording, entitled Still The Blood, is the follow-up to the group’s breakout debut Choices. That recording spawned off several charting singles and earned the group its first ever Absolutely Gospel Music Award nomination last week. Still the Blood is also the debut recording with new vocalist Jamie Streeman.

“As I was writing for the album, I began to notice a common thread that ties all of the songs together—the Blood of Christ. I then quickly realized that the Blood is the thread that ties together everything we’ve ever done. It’s the heartbeat of our ministry, and the life to the message we bring,” shares Rachel Sancricca, writer of five of the ten songs on the album. “Our lives have been in one big season of change for over a year now, and during that time, writing these songs brought me so much peace and comfort. Even in the face of positive change, fear would still rise up to challenge my faith. And it was through that battle that Christ armed me with the Truth I needed to be victorious: Jesus Christ never changes, yet He changes everything. I found Him to be my constant, while at the same time, He was the orchestrator of the constant change in my life. And more importantly, in my heart. His Blood has not lost its Power. It still conquers fear, defeats death, and washes away all shame. It is always faithful—and sometimes that means washing away everything we know, to make something new.”

The breakout group will also launch its Repainted Tour in support of the new project on February 3, 2018. It will also mark the first official concert with new member Jamie Streetman. Since the official announcement of the former Paul’s Journey lead singer’s addition to the group, anticipation has been rising, in hopes of new music from one of Singing News Magazine’s Favorite New Artists of 2017.

Now with a confirmed new album, with the launch date soon approaching, 2018 is gearing up to be a groundbreaking year for Master’s Promise.

To purchase Master’s Promise music go to : http://masterspromise.com/ store/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related