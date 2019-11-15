Master’s Voice finds ‘Solace’ in God’s word on latest album

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 15, 2019 – 8:44 am -

Arden, North Carolina — Master’s Voice is finding comfort in God’s promises on Solace, their upcoming release from Sonlite Records, to be released January 10, 2020. Solace, now available for pre-order, recognizes there will be life after death, and therefore it isn’t something to be feared.

With powerful and moving moments, Master’s Voice brings hope to the weary and finds peace in the gospel.

Solace begins with “Let Us Not Grow Weary,” a song about keeping a positive attitude and spreading God’s word, even when the world is a difficult place.

It’s followed by “He’s Coming Back,” the first radio single, detailing Christ’s return to Earth. T.J. Evans, singing lead, shares that day will be joyful for those headed to their eternal home.

“Why should I worry with the sinful world / I’m getting ready to leave / He’s coming back, I’m going home / Soon I’m gonna see the face of the one I’ve waited for so long.”

Solace has quiet reverent moments with “The Things Only God Can Do,” featuring Ricky Capps marveling at God’s power and the miracles only He can accomplish, and “Pray Through Me,” describing how hopelessness can be turned over to the Holy Spirit.

Songs like “Because I Said So” and “Took It All Away” — which features David Folenius — remind us to trust in God’s plan as He’s given us all we need to live and thrive before reaching eternal life.

In “At Home,” featuring Jerry Pilgrim, Master’s Voice tells of learning about Heaven and all the wonders it will hold. “Five Minutes” reminds that diligently living as a follower of Christ will allow you to reach that promised land, and the haunting “Thinking Outside The Grave” serves as a warning to not be shortsighted and to remember life continues after death.

Other tracks include “This Same Jesus,” “Peace Like A River,” and “Last Of The Last Days.”

As a collection, Solace is a statement of being at peace with God’s plan for all life and a reminder of the glories Heaven promises after death.

Pre-order Solace HERE.

