Memorial Service for Mike Watson

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 30, 2018 – 11:58 am -

Higher Ground Baptist Church
2955 Fairview Rd, Gadsden, Al 35901
Wednesday, January 31

Memorial service begins at 11:00
Friends and family are welcome @ 10:00

Family requests in Leau of flowers please make donations to Higher Ground Baptist Church


