Memorial Service for Mike WatsonWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 30, 2018 – 11:58 am -
Memorial Service for Mike Watson
Higher Ground Baptist Church
2955 Fairview Rd, Gadsden, Al 35901
Wednesday, January 31
Memorial service begins at 11:00
Friends and family are welcome @ 10:00
Family requests in Leau of flowers please make donations to Higher Ground Baptist Church
Tags: Mike Watson, Southern Gospel News
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Memorial Service for Mike Watson
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.