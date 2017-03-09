Nathan Kistler: Hope to the Hill

Written by Staff on March 9, 2017 – 3:19 pm -

January 2017 – Hope to the Hill

We are just a few days away from Inauguration Day. The world will have its eyes on the city of Washington, D.C. and we will be there trying to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with all those who are attending.

We have partnered with Seedline International to bring a special Inauguration Day John and Romans booklet to the city of Washington. God’s Word is powerful and can change the hearts and minds of people. No matter what side of the aisle one may be on, God loves you and we want to share this news.

We ask that you pray for this endeavor, that God would provide the funds needed and that He would bless the disbursement of His Word. We also ask that you pray for our leaders that God would protect them during this transition of power. Pray for their hearts to be softened by the Word of God. We need leaders who will make known our need for repentance and a Holy God. Our nation’s future depends on what God’s people would do in the coming days.

I wanted to share a little story with you from a month ago or so. I was at a pastors’ town hall event on the Hill where many members of Congress stopped by and shared what God is doing in their lives. It was a glorious time of prayer and singing that evening on the floor of the United States’ Senate!



I met a certain congressman whom I had never met before that day. We chatted a bit about the state he is from and my family’s history there, about what God is doing and what we pray He will do. I was very impressed by his heart for the Lord and wanted to catch up with him again.

The following week was our live nativity, when we – with our ministry partners (Faith And Action) – brought live camels, sheep and donkeys to the city of Washington. The “Holy” family and the baby Jesus would lead the way in procession through the city of Washington. In the days leading up to the nativity, I was making personal visits to members of congress and giving invitations to the nativity.

I had a list of members whom I wanted to visit and the congressman whom I had met the week before was at the top of my list. I walked onto an elevator on the first floor of the Cannon house office building to go down to the basement (which connects all house office buildings with a tunnel) to get to the Rayburn building. As I was on the elevator going down, I was alone and I prayed that the Lord would allow me to catch the congressman even for a moment to personally give him the invitation.

As the elevator doors opened, I walked out and down the hall. A man passed me in the crowd of people who looked familiar out of the corner of my eye. I stopped and turned around only to see the very congressman I had just prayed for. I was in awe that God had answer my very short prayer

I said “Congressman!” He said, “It’s been a while,” with a chuckle. We shared a moment of niceties and I was able to give him the invitation. I share this to say that God hears our prayers and He answers them. It is hard to fathom at times how good God truly is.

I pray that in this new year, you would be encouraged that God knows of you and cares. I do not believe that He is done with America, for I feel that we are on the precipice of Revival in this land.

I ask again that you pray for our ministry in Washington and if you feel so led, stop by our website and find out how you can be involved in a greater way in sharing the Gospel with our leading officials in Washington. We would love to know how we can pray for you as well!

Be encouraged and of great courage in the days ahead. God is still King and He reigns forevermore!

One of your faithful missionaries in Washington,

Nathan Kistler, Director of Hope To The Hill

