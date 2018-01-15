Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 15, 2018 – 1:23 pm -

New Music Video The Griffith Family “That’s Who He Is”

We are so excited about this song! The message is powerful and so true! The response live has been overwhelming. We’ve seen families young and old take each other by the hand and flood the altar. Never before have I been a part of a song that has just gripped the hearts of the people the way this one has. I think because there are so many families dealing with the issues described in the verses. This song proves that the love Jesus has for us is strong enough to break the chains of darkness and give us the faith to love as Jesus did.

