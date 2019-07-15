New venue for homegoing celebration of Dr. Jerry Goff

Arthur Rice to be honored by Dr. Jerry Goff at Creekside 2018. Pictured: Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff

Dr. Jerry Goff and Little Jan Buckner Goff

Dr. Jerry Goff’s widow, Little Jan Buckner-Goff, has changed the venue for the funeral service and visitation for Dr. Goff to:

Macland Baptist Church
3732 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
The church is located just 2 miles west of the West Cobb Funeral Home on Macland Road in Powder Springs.
The dates and times will remain the same: Visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. The homegoing ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Jerry and Jan Goff

This larger facility will better accommodate the number of people and the technical equipment necessary to broadcast the celebration of the life of Dr. Goff.

For further information please contact:  Chris Messina, General Manager, West Cobb Funeral Home 770-419-9234.

For announcement of the passing of Dr. Goff click HERE.

