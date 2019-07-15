New venue for homegoing celebration of Dr. Jerry Goff

New venue for homegoing celebration of Dr. Jerry GoffWritten by Staff on July 15, 2019 – 4:23 pm -
Dr. Jerry Goff’s widow, Little Jan Buckner-Goff, has changed the venue for the funeral service and visitation for Dr. Goff to:
Macland Baptist Church
3732 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
The church is located just 2 miles west of the West Cobb Funeral Home on Macland Road in Powder Springs.
The dates and times will remain the same: Visitation from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. The homegoing ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m.
This larger facility will better accommodate the number of people and the technical equipment necessary to broadcast the celebration of the life of Dr. Goff.
For further information please contact: Chris Messina, General Manager, West Cobb Funeral Home 770-419-9234.
For announcement of the passing of Dr. Goff click HERE.
