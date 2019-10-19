October 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by Staff on October 19, 2019 – 9:25 am -

It’s fall and we hope you are taking in the colors and crisp air of the season. We are thrilled to present the fall issue of SGNScoops Magazine. Our cover artists are ones you know well if you enjoy good gospel music.

The Whisnants are popular for their family harmonies and their genuine care for their audience. A long-time fan and friend, Angela Parker, tells their story from a unique point of view that you must read.

Also on the cover are well-known artists, Jimmy Fortune of the Statler Brothers, Kennedy Hayes of the Mylon Hayes Family, and Josh Swift of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. Other artists included this month are Chris Golden, Bob Sellers, and the Pine Ridge Boys. We are so thankful for writers Jimmy Reno, Lindsey Chandler, Les Butler, Charlie Griffin, John Herndon, and website writer Jantina Baksteen.

We continue to pray that our CD reviewer, Randall Hamm, gets better soon. While he is on sick leave, Justin Gilmore presents a special review. Don’t miss DJ Spotlight by Vonda Armstrong, Publisher’s Point by Rob Patz, all three genres of gospel music charts, and more.

As we pause before heading into the busy festive season, we pray you draw closer to the Savior who became a child on earth to offer each of us the opportunity to become a child of God. If you ever have any questions or comments about SGNScoops Magazine, please write to me at Lorraine@sgnscoops.com

Download The PDF SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related