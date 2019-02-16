Peace Records opens for business in 2019

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 15, 2019 – 6:49 pm -

LAFAYETTE, GEORGIA…February 12th, 2019…On the heels of recent production and radio success, Peace

Records, in conjunction with Star Worx Studios, announces its formal opening as a Christian Music record label,

catering to 6 brand new artists to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Executive Producer, Jeremy Peace states: “Over the years, I’ve had the great opportunity to work with several artists

in the studio world; producing and engineering some amazing projects, number one songs and top 40 songs for

groups like The Old Paths, The LeFevre Quartet, The Mark Dubbeld Family, and many more. As a vocalist myself, I

have grown to understand the importance of how the artist reacts in the studio setting, what their needs are, and how

to provide the quality they are searching for. After much prayer and council, I’m excited to introduce this new label

and studio facility to the public.”

Star Worx Studios and Peace Records strive to offer our artists all the label benefits from the past, along with the

latest in digital distribution, social media marketing, radio promotion, artist relations, graphic design, photography, etc.

Peace Records: Music to Believe in.

For more information regarding Peace Records contact:

Jeremy Peace,

706-766-9216 / mailto:peacerecordlabel@gmail.com

www.peacerecordsonline.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related