Place Your Trust in The Lord….

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6

If your future feels uncertain, and worry keeps occupying too much room in your mind , Remember God is already in all of our tomorrows. He knows our way, and He has a plan. And we can be assured it’s always the best one for us.

God never asks us to figure it all out on our own. He just asks us to trust Him.

Love this song by The Dunaways about Trusting God…..

