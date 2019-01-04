Please Pray For McDougal Family!

Written by scoopsnews on January 4, 2019 – 3:46 am -

We at SGN Scoops are saddened to hear this news. Please pray for this precious family.

(Yesterday from Greg McDougal)

Dear sweet friends….

Our son, Sean McDougal came to the end of his physical battle this morning. Our hearts hurt beyond what we knew was possible. We were gonna be headed home with him this morning when he had some trouble that his body was no longer able to endure. Our hope in God’s grace and provision is that Sean is no longer having to wage such a fight. The Son of God said, “This day you shall be with me in paradise.”

We have no details yet. We will post ASAP.

