Please Pray For Steve Bridgmon and Family

4 Days ago, Steve Bridgmon posted,

My heart is broken. I will miss you more than the world will ever know. I love you, Shannon.

(Steve and Shannon in 2018)

After a long bout with cancer, Steve’s sister passed from this world and Heaven got sweeter.

Last night, while on the plane headed to Texas for Shannon’s home going service, Steve got the news that his Dad had passed from Covid-19 complications.

Our hearts are saddened with this news.

Please keep the entire Bridgmon Family in your prayers over the next few days as they pay their final respects to 2 family members.

(Steve and his Dad)

Earlier today, Steve said, “Good morning. As many of you may already know. My dad, Steve Bridgmon Sr. passed away last night around 8:15. We are beyond heartbroken, as you can imagine. I could go into how much of a nightmare this week has been or how awful it is, but the reality is that he’s with Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo and our sweet memaw, his brother Ricky and countless others that have gone on before us. Please keep our family in your prayers and just know that we love all of you that have reached out. He was a great man and loved his family and friends. For those asking, I am in Texas. Once I return to Kentucky, we will discuss a memorial service and keep everyone posted.”

We love you Steve and we are all praying for you!

